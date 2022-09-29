Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,796 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

