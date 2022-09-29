Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,418,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,090. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

