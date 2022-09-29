Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $29,045,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $10,580,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

