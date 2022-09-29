Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS IEFA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 23,602,594 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.