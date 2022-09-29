Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.79. 29,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,569. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

