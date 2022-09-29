Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after buying an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after buying an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after buying an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 2,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

