Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up to $525.58

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $525.58, but opened at $541.05. Graham shares last traded at $539.96, with a volume of 22 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.