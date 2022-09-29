Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Graco Trading Up 2.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Graco by 804.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

