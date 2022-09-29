Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.29

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 87165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth approximately $29,452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,971,000 after acquiring an additional 969,411 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.