GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.86

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 3444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.