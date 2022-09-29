Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 2729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC
In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
