Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 2729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

