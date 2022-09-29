Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Up 3.5%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 435,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Up 13.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.