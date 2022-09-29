Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Golden Star Enterprises Stock Performance

GSPT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,909. Golden Star Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Golden Star Enterprises alerts:

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. provides alternative renewable fuels. It offers Terralene, an alternative fuel formulation that reduces greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging emissions in existing gasoline combustion engines. The company offers its products for government, industry, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.