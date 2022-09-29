Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.85%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

