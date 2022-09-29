Golden Goose (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $66,400.77

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $66,400.77 and $1,236.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

