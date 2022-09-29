Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.13. Gold Fields shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 225,970 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 2,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 576,405 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

