GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 123.1% in September

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,063,500 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the August 31st total of 3,614,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 232,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,336. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

