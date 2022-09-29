Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,840. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06.

