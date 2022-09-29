Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 1,123.2% in September

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 1,123.2% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 5,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $18.62.

