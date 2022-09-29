Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,456.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 45,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Givaudan has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $105.80.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.