Gitcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $178.30 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00009131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $178.30 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin launched on May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.