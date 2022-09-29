Giftedhands (GHD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,863.00

Giftedhands (GHD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Giftedhands has a total market cap of $54,442.00 and approximately $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giftedhands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giftedhands alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Giftedhands

Giftedhands’ genesis date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD. The official website for Giftedhands is www.giftedhands.io. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Giftedhands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giftedhands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giftedhands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giftedhands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giftedhands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.