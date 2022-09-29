Geometric Wealth Advisors Sells 121 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Geometric Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $276.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

