Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New $10.29 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 5.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,343,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57.

