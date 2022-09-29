Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.
Geodrill Price Performance
GEO stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.93 and a twelve month high of C$2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.48.
About Geodrill
Featured Articles
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.