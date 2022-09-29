Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,600 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 3,329,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Gear Energy Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of GENGF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 155,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

