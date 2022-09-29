GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 8,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 753,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,951,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after acquiring an additional 658,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.