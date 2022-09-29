GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.83

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 36425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

GDS Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

