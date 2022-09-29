GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GB Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GB Sciences stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.04.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

