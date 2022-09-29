Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,592,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,158 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,494,000 after acquiring an additional 678,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,878,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after acquiring an additional 172,965 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.