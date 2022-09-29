Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 4.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 172,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.