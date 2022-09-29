Garland Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $217.33 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

