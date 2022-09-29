Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.32 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

