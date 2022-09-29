Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 18,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gain Therapeutics

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

