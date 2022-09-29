G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.56 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, G999 has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00088678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00066560 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00031165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,649,931,206 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.