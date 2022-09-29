G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in September

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on G Mining Ventures from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

GMINF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.49. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. G Mining Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.41 and a 1-year high of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.60.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

