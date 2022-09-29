FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $5.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.82 million.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

