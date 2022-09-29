FY2024 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after purchasing an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.