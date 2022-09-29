FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Reduced by William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.42. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.49. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 224,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

