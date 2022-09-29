Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 148,292 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Ross Stores worth $39,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 3.4 %

ROST stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

