Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 488,749 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,749 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $50,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 196.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 169.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

