Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,187 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.56% of Advance Auto Parts worth $59,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 128.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. 1,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,081. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.