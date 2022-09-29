Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Teleflex worth $48,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 20.6% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 111.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $203.96. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,980. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $391.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.70.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

