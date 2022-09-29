Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 0.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MSCI worth $62,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 1.8 %

MSCI traded down $7.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $421.61. 2,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,495. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.25. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.