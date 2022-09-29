Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,752 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Interface worth $43,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 11.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 683,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 1,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $534.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

