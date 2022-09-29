Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,869 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.73% of SITE Centers worth $49,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE SITC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 16,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,675. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

