Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 199,039 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,039 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.81% of MasTec worth $98,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.70. 5,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.