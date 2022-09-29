Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $56.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.