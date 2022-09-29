Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

