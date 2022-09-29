Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $11.40. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 783 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBRT. B. Riley began coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $903.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

